Will and Grace returns

NBC is bringing a "Must-See-TV" classic back to the network.

"Will and Grace" will return for a ten-episode-run with the full original cast -- but all "new" material during the 2017-2018 season.

"Will and Grace" debuted in 1998 and aired its final show ten years ago. But cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes reunited last fall for a one-off political episode and that set the table for the renewed project.

It will be a ten-episode limited-season with legendary director James Burrows back at the helm. 

