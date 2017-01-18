Former President George H.W. Bush sends note to President-elect Trump

Former President George H.W. Bush sent a note of apology to President-elect Donald Trump.



Days before being hospitalized in Houston after complaining of shortness of breath, bush penned a note to trump explaining that he and his wife, Barbara, would not be able to attend this week's Inauguration because of the advice of his doctor.



In the letter, bush joked that his doctors told him that if sat outside in Washington DC in January, "It likely will put me six feet in the ground. Same for Barbara."



"So I guess we're stuck in Texas," Bush wrote.



Four days after writing the letter, Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital.



In his letter, bush said he and the former first lady would be with trump and the country in spirit and wished him the very best.



Bush also said for Trump to let him know if he could ever be of help.



Barbara Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital this morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.



President Bush has been treated for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.



He was sedated while doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway and is said to be stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.