Morningside baseball & softball teams named GPAC favorites

Morningside totaled 99 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Championship. The Mustangs tallied nine first place votes. Doane garnered the remaining two first place votes and was picked to finish second with 87 points.

Morningside posted a 47-10 record last spring while posting a 19-3 record in the GPAC winning the regular season title. The Mustangs also were the GPAC tournament champion last year, defeating Doane in two games. Morningside also won their NAIA Opening Round Bracket and played in the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series.



The GPAC softball season will consist of 20 games (10 doubleheaders) and conclude with the GPAC Postseason Tournament featuring two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 5-6 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Monday, May 8, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (three game series) at the highest remaining seed.

Points were awarded on an 10-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2017 GPAC Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll:

1.Morningside 99 (9)

2.Doane 87 (2)

3.Concordia 76

4.Dakota Wesleyan 75

5.Hastings 70

6.Midland 50

7.Dordt 49

8.Northwestern 39

9.College of Saint Mary 29

10.Briar Cliff 20

11.Mount Marty 11

**********

Morningside totaled 77 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Championship. In a tight vote, the Mustangs tallied six first place votes. Midland, tabbed second with 76 points, had four first place votes.

Morningside posted a 44-16 record last spring while posting a 13-7 record to finish third in the GPAC regular season. The Mustangs did pick up the GPAC tournament title with a 6-5 win over Midland. Midland, the regular season champion in 2016 had a record of 42-20-1 overall and 15-5 in league play.

The GPAC baseball season will consist of a new format of 28 games this year and conclude with the GPAC Postseason Tournament featuring two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 4-6 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Tuesday, May 9, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (one nine inning game) at the highest remaining seed.



Points were awarded on a 9-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.



Here is the complete 2017 GPAC Baseball Preseason Coaches' Poll:



1.Morningside 77 (6)

2.Midland 76 (4)

3.Concordia 62

4.Northwestern 55

5.Briar Cliff 42

6.Doane 36

7.Mount Marty 34

8.Hastings 30

9.Dakota Wesleyan 25

10.Dordt 13