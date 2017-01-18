Yankton's Mors leads team in scoring as 8th grader

If you're a really good high school basketball player, maybe you get some playing time as a freshman. In South Dakota, junior high athletes can play on the varsity level. Yankton has an 8th-grader in their starting lineup and it's his second year on the varsity.

Six-foot-six Matthew Mors is averaging 25 points a game for the Bucks, playing in South Dakota's largest class. In a loss to Sioux Falls O'Gorman Tuesday night, Mors scored 21 -- half of Yankton's 42 points.

In December, Mors tied the school record with 41 points against Sioux Falls Washington -- a record that's stood since 1974. Even at his young age, Mors just keeps getting better.

"This summer I just worked on my game, getting a lot better," said Mors. "My teammates keep screening for me and help getting me the ball so that really helps. It's really about the team. We're doing pretty good. We can just battle with anyone in the state. I like where we're at right now. We're just going to keep getting better."

"I'm just really proud of the effort he put in the off-season, how hard he worked to get his body ready," said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. "The improvements he's made on his game are enormous."

The Bucks are 4-6 with three straight losses. They travel to Huron on Saturday.