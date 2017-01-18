A January thaw takes over

If you thought yesterday felt good, I'm not sure how you explain your feelings about today as highs not only hit the 40s, but made it into the 50s in Sioux City and for some communities to the west.

Now tonight is going to be warmer than last night so most of our lows will only go to about 32 degrees which is about the normal high for this time of year.

While we got to enjoy the sunshine today, that will likely not be the case tomorrow.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and we once again could see some areas of fog form.

Those clouds are going to stick around Thursday and we may even see some patchy drizzle in the region.

More drizzle is going to be possible on Friday before rain chances enter the picture from Friday night into Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will likely dry out but we'll keep a lot of clouds around with highs staying mostly in the low 40s.

Our next system is still slated to move in on Tuesday bringing with it both rain and snow chances.

As colder air moves in, we could see the precipitation turn to all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.