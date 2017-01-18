Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. unveils new plans for interpretive center

"We looked in the mirror, we sat down, and we discussed it and we said, you know, we've kept people waiting long enough," said Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. Pres. Mike Newhouse.

6 years ago, Siouxland Freedom Park Incorporated chose a design from its nationwide competition.

On Wednesday, the group revealed plans for a different interpretive center.

"We need to get something on the site, we need to do it now," said Newhouse. "This is our answer."

After a half-dozen years of collecting donations, the group looked up and saw it was still $1.5 million short of making its dream exhibit a reality.

"Despite our efforts to raise the funds, while they were successful in some respects, we didn't look at the kind of money we needed to do the original project," said Newhouse.

"As we went along, the wall, the flagpole, everything cost much more than we thought," said Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. member, Russ Rasmussen.

The newly-designed visitor center is a scaled-down interpretation of the original building.

The attraction is nearly half the size of the desired 12,000 square foot center, but will hit the group's wallet a lot weaker.

They are launching a 6-month fundraising campaign to obtain the final $500,000 needed to honor U.S. veterans.

"An experience that explains veterans' contributions from the Revolutionary War right up to the present day," said Newhouse.

Veteran Russ Rasmussen says the entire process brings him back to the battlefield.

"You initially hit the ground, and then you get bogged down with the conflict," said Rasmussen. "Then, all of a sudden, you have these bursts where you win the battle."

Officials say they'll break ground on the center in April with a completion date set for October.

They plan to have the facility open to the public in Spring 2018.