Museum features five vice presidents from Indiana; Pence to become sixth

When Indiana's former governor Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president, on Friday, he'll become the sixth person from Indiana to hold the second highest office in the country.

From humble beginnings, a building in Huntington, Indiana, has become a celebration of those just a "heartbeat away" from the presidency. Daniel Johns is the executive director at the Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center. "All they have to look for is 17-21-26-28 and 44," said Johns. The numbers are the order of vice presidents from Indiana. In a few days, he'll have to add one more. "So what will it be?" asked Tom Powell. "17, 21,26,28, 44 and 48," Johns said.

Governor Mike Pence will become the 48th vice president. And, Johns will have to change his signs boosting Indiana's five to Indiana's six. The first hoosier to hold the title? "Schuyler Colfax, he was from new Carlisle," Johns said. Colfax served under Ulysses S. Grant. But, his career ended in controversy. "A month left to go in his term," Johns said. "And, that's when the newspaper headlines came out, Schuyler Colfax had accepted a bribe."

Next? Grover Cleveland's vice president Thomas Hendricks from Shelbyville. "He was in the Indiana general assembly, and then the House of Representatives," Johns said. "He was Senator for Indiana, governor of Indiana." Unfortunately, Hendricks died eight months into office.

The third VP from Indiana was Charles Warren Fairbanks. "He was from Indianapolis," said Johns. "He was Teddy Roosevelt's vice president." the museum has a campaign handkerchief featuring the two. "A lot of different things wind up as campaign items," Johns said.

The fourth hoosier in the office was Columbia City's very own Thomas Marshall. "He was Woodrow Wilson's vice president," Johns said.

But the most memorabilia comes from Indiana's fifth vice president Dan Quayle. "This is the bible that Vice President Dan Quayle used at his inauguration to be sworn in as vice president," Johns said. "His grandfather's bible." It was refurbished for the swearing in ceremony.

Finally, we come to Mike Pence, the sixth VP from Indiana. If you could have anything what would be your goal?" asked Powell. "If I could have anything from Pence?" asked Johns. "Our goal is educating school kids, so what I'd love to have is a signed piece dedicated to the school kids that visit."

The only state churning out more VP's? New York.