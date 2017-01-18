Additional security measures taken after Hinton school threat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Additional security measures taken after Hinton school threat

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Siouxland school saw heightened security Wednesday after an email threat launched a major investigation.

Law enforcement from the Hinton Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff, and Iowa State Patrol were on hand for the first day of classes since the threat.

They are expected to be there indefinitely to provide security.

The email was sent to the high school Monday night and said there would be a bomb and gun in the school on Tuesday.

The school was searched and a metal detector was used on backpacks as students walked into the school.

The district is conducting staff meetings and taking additional safety measures to make sure students are safe.

Superintendent Pete Stuerman said that despite all of this the school day went ahead as normal.

The incident remains under investigation.

