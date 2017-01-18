Norfolk boys prepare for top ten battle

Two of the top 10 teams in Class A will square off this weekend in Siouxland. The Norfolk Panthers boys basketball team has won seven straight games dating back to last month's GNAC Conference tournament.

With their record now 11-2 they've risen to number-3 in the Class A rankings. This week, they'll welcome another top 10 team in Omaha North who are trying to get back to their winning ways. The Vikings won their first seven games, but have lost two in a row and three of their last four.

This should be an interesting contrast in styles, as the Panthers offense runs through their 6'8" big man, UC-Davis signee Logan Strom, while Omaha North features one of the best back-courts in the state of Nebraska in Tyrell Carrol and Anthony Laravie.

Norfolk is entering this weekend in a similar spot to last year. They were 10-3 at this point last season, before getting upset on the road by an Omaha North team that had a losing record so revenge is definitely on the mind of the Panthers this Friday.