Gold Star mother from northwest Iowa will march in the Inaugural Parade

A group of Gold Star families from Iowa in are on their way to march in the Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The group is currently driving to Washington, D.C.

They left Illinois Wednesday morning.

They will be marching with the group "TAPS"

"TAPS" stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

They will arrive Thursday and attend the Hero's Ball and then the Presidential Inaugural Ball on Friday night.

The group includes Lisa Naslund from Galva.

Naslund launched the group Operation Engage America after the suicide of her son Dillion in 2012.

She says Dillion was deployed to help with President Obama's inauguration eight-years ago.