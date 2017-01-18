Gold Star mother from northwest Iowa will march in the Inaugural - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gold Star mother from northwest Iowa will march in the Inaugural Parade

Posted:
GALVA, Iowa (KTIV) -

A group of Gold Star families from Iowa in are on their way to march in the Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The group is currently driving to Washington, D.C.

They left Illinois Wednesday morning.

They will be marching with the group "TAPS"

"TAPS" stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

They will arrive Thursday and attend the Hero's Ball and then the Presidential Inaugural Ball on Friday night.

The group includes Lisa Naslund from Galva.  

Naslund launched the group Operation Engage America after the suicide of her son Dillion in 2012.

She says Dillion was deployed to help with President Obama's inauguration eight-years ago.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.