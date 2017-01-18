Awesome Biker Nights returns to Historic Fourth Street this summer

There's a big announcement for one of Sioux City's largest entertainment events of the year.

Awesome Biker Nights will be returning to Historic Fourth Street, this summer.

Organizers say they want to go back to their roots by returning to Historic Fourth for the 18th annual event.

The theme this summer is throwback.

Last year, the event was outside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

This year, organizers want to focus on the charities while keeping money local, and supporting local businesses and entertainment.

They will also be bringing back a lot of the activities.

"You know a lot of people are really into the throwback," said Sara Gill, vice chair of Awesome Biker Nights. "You hear that a lot. So we just you know get the people excited and also we do have a lot of great entertainment that has come out of Sioux City and we want to build on that and showcase those entertainers at our event."

Biker Nights Chair Brian Hall say the businesses that participated before will be participating again.

Last year, multiple businesses expressed their concern to KTIV News 4 when the event moved from Historic Fourth.

Awesome Biker Nights has donated over one-million dollars to local charities and they expect to raise a lot this year as well.

They say there will be local performers this year.

But it's still a secret who will actually be taking the stage.

The free kickoff will be on June 15th and the event goes through the 18th.

Gate prices will be $20 for the presale weekend wristband and $15 per night at the gate.