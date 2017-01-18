Greenspace to be added in front of Sioux City Promenade area

A nearly half a million dollar project will be changing what you'll see when you roll up to the movie theater in downtown Sioux City soon.

The city is looking to make improvements to the promenade area storefronts between Jennings and Virginia Streets and south of Fourth Street.

The goal is to bring more green space to make the area more user-friendly for residents.

Wednesday, the city presented people with two concept designs to get their input on what they would be the best option.

Both plans included improvements like extra seating and more plants.

The project will incorporate about 50 percent green space and will reduce the amount of pavement by 50 percent.

"It'll serve several purposes," said Melissa Campbell, an environmental services analyst for Sioux City. "So we want to capture the storm water runoff from the site. The site takes a lot of storm water runoff from the street and from the site itself. And, so these better retention cells and tree trenches will help to capture that water. So it has a water quality proponent. And then also, we just want to increase the aesthetic value of the area and make it a usable space for Sioux City."

The $490,000 project will begin the end of April and is expected to be completed by June 30th of this year.

The city received an $80,000 grant that will go toward the cost.

There will always be access to the businesses during construction.