MRHD awards money for scholarships to four Woodbury County colleges, universities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Missouri River Historical Development awarded scholarships to four Woodbury County colleges, Wednesday.

The total? $250,000.

Briar Cliff University, Morningside College and Western Iowa Tech Community College each got $65,000. St. Luke's College of Nursing received $55,000.

Students who attended Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded in amounts up to $2,000 per semester. Students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average.

