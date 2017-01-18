Sioux City students check out career pathways - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City students check out career pathways

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Students were able to check out possible career paths at the Educational Service Center in downtown Sioux City, Wednesday.

North Middle School 8th grade students were able to listen to local Sioux City high school students talk about career pathways that they should consider. This is the fourth year that the career academy has been going on for these students.

One Sioux City teacher mentions what the main goal is for the students.     "Most 8th graders will be registering next week for their high school their first high school classes, so we want to expose them to the many pathways of opportunities in our career academies," said Shawn Meth, Consulting Teacher.

There is a total of 25 career pathways for these students so they have different areas of careers to look into.

All three middle schools in Sioux City are participating in this event. The event runs through Friday. 

