Fallout continues on commuting of Chelsea Manning

Fallout continues today after President Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning yesterday.



Manning is currently serving 35 years behind bars for leaking classified information.



The former Army intelligence analyst, then Bradley Manning, swiped 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables giving them to Wikileaks.



In 2013, Manning pleaded guilty and apologized... With lawyers painting the actions as those of a naive whistle-blower not a traitor.



During a news conference today, Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa, says that the president got it wrong.



"She in committing this treasenous act, put the life of a lot of people who were helping America, particularly in the war environment in the Middle East in danger. and maybe some of those people, although i don't know how you will ever know or sure, some of those people's lives could have been expended and a result of the information getting out of who the CIA and the defense intelligence were using in a sense as spies. So I think that it is not a right thing for the president to do."



Manning is set to be released May 17.

