Fallout continues on commuting of Chelsea Manning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fallout continues on commuting of Chelsea Manning

Posted:

Fallout continues today after President Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning yesterday.

Manning is currently serving 35 years behind bars for leaking classified information.

The former Army intelligence analyst, then Bradley Manning, swiped 700,000 military files and diplomatic cables giving them to Wikileaks.

In 2013, Manning pleaded guilty and apologized... With lawyers painting the actions as those of a naive whistle-blower not a traitor.

During a news conference today, Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa, says that the president got it wrong. 

"She in committing this treasenous act, put the life of a lot of people who were helping America, particularly in the war environment  in the Middle East in danger. and maybe some of those people, although i don't know how you will ever know or sure, some of those people's lives could have been expended and a result of the information getting out of who the CIA and the defense intelligence were using in a sense as spies. So I think that it is not a right thing for the president to do."

Manning is set to be released May 17.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.