Iowa DOT: Recent Ice storm cost $2.1 million

Posted:

This week's ice storm melted away some money from the pocketbook of Iowa's.

The total cost for the Iowa DOT to treat the roads? $ 2.1 million.

That's according to the Winter Cost Calculator on the state of Iowa's website.

It's updated every 15 minutes during the winter months.

You can find costs for the state at the Iowa DOT's website

