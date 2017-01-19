Healthbeat 4: Live Healthy Iowa 10 Week Wellness Challenge

It's called Live Healthy Iowa - 10 Week Wellness Challenge. It's the 15th year for the challenge aimed to building a healthier Iowa.

"It's a ten week wellness challenge that's been going on since 2002 by the Iowa Sports foundation which is in Ames, Iowa," said UnityPoint Health St. Luke's physical therapist Erik Nieuwenhuis, "It's a non-profit organization that works toward helping people live healthier."

The challenge is made up of teams. There can be two to ten members on a team. It can be comprised of friends, families and even co-workers to help support you reach your goal.

Nieuwenhuis says the 10 week time frame of the challenge helps to make your goal a lifestyle habit.

That it's not just like a weight loss plan, if you've been doing it that long it help makes those habits so you can hopefully do it for the long term and not just the short term weight loss habit." said Nieuwenhuis, "And that's what these guys at the Iowa Sports Foundation is to help empower people to make healthier choices whether it's at work, home, play or church whatever they're doing every week but to make that smarter choice."

Nieuwenhuis says you can set a goal to lose weight, walk more, add more muscle mass to your or body or making healthier eating choices.

Participants can win little prizes along the 10 week journey for completing certain tasks along the way.

And with more than 100 employees and 23 teams signed up at Unity Point Health -St Luke's, Nieuwenhuis has this message for other businesses.

"I want to challenge all Siouxland companies to take part in this challenge and see if you can beat Unity Point Health St. Luke's," said Nieuwenhuis, "Let's get after it, have some fun and encourage each other every day."

New to the challenge this year is the ability to sync and track your fitness with a Fitbit or Under Armor App.

For more information on the Live Healthy Iowa 10 Week Fitness Challenge click here.

