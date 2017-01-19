Inauguration 2017: One day to go

President-elect Donald Trump will arrive in Washington later this morning amid final preparations for Friday's inauguration.

President elect Donald Trump is on his way to Washington ahead of Friday's inauguration.

President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence participate in the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

President-elect Donald Trump has arrived in Washington.

The president-elect and First Lady-to-be staged a glitzy welcome event at his hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, where Trump boasted about his cabinet selections.

"We have the highest IQ of any cabinet ever assembled!" Trump said.

Earlier incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blasted delays in confirming the picks.

"There is really no excuse for the delay tactics, and frankly the partisanship that's being exhibited by the Democrats," Spicer said.

Aides say Mr. Trump's inaugural speech is largely his own, and that new executive orders could come as early as tomorrow afternoon, with more Monday morning.

"The top priority is Obamacare and moving executive action to implement our promises," says Vice President-elect Mike Pence. "We're going to move very quickly on the border."

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2jQCrZR