A Sioux City teenager charged for vehicular homicide after a dea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A Sioux City teenager charged for vehicular homicide after a deadly rollover crash last year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City teenager faces a vehicle homicide charge in a deadly rollover crash last year.

Investigators say 16-year-old Morgan Myers was driving a friend's car with two passengers inside when the car went out of control near the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community last April.

The car went off the road, hit a dirt embankment and flipped into the air.

East High student Alexis Wilde was killed.

Myers and another passenger were hurt.

Police say Myers did not have a driver's license or school permit. 

Information on Iowa Courts online shows Myers was officially charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving.

