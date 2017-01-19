A Sioux City teenager charged for vehicular homicide after a deadly rollover crash last year

A Sioux City teenager faces a vehicle homicide charge in a deadly rollover crash last year.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Investigators say 16-year-old Morgan Myers was driving a friend's car with two passengers inside when the car went out of control near the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community last April.
The car went off the road, hit a dirt embankment and flipped into the air.
East High student Alexis Wilde was killed.
Myers and another passenger were hurt.
Police say Myers did not have a driver's license or school permit.
Information on Iowa Courts online shows Myers was officially charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving.