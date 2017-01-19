POLL: It's National Popcorn Day!

It's National Popcorn Day!



Popcorn became popular in the United States in the middle 1800s.



But it wasn't until one candy-store owner, developed a machine for popping corn with steam that the tasty treat became more abundantly poppable.



By about 1900, Louise Ruckheim added peanuts and molasses to popcorn to bring Cracker Jack to the world and the National Anthem of Baseball was born

in 1908 when take me out to the ballgame was written.



From that point on, popcorn, specifically cracker jack, became forever married to the game.



Today, Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year, that's more than any other country in the world!

What is your favorite flavor of popcorn?