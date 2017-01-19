POLL: It's National Popcorn Day! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

  • What is your favorite flavor of popcorn?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Butter
    37%
    12 votes
    Kettle Corn
    24%
    8 votes
    Cheese
    18%
    6 votes
    Plain
    9%
    3 votes
    Caramel Corn
    12%
    4 votes

(CNN) -

It's National Popcorn Day!

Popcorn became popular in the United States in the middle 1800s.

But it wasn't until one candy-store owner, developed a machine for popping corn with steam that the tasty treat became more abundantly poppable.

By about 1900, Louise Ruckheim added peanuts and molasses to popcorn to bring Cracker Jack to the world and the National Anthem of Baseball was born
in 1908 when take me out to the ballgame was written.

From that point on, popcorn, specifically cracker jack, became forever married to the game.

Today, Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year, that's more than any other country in the world!

