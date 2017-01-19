Stretch of mild temperatures to continue into weekend

I'm not sure about you, but I'm pretty sure I've caught Spring Fever! After our beautiful, and much above average day yesterday, our mild stretch of weather will continue for our Thursday. Sadly we'll subtract the sunshine from the equation as clouds have been increasing through the night out ahead of a little system that looks to move through late Friday into Saturday. We'll see a good deal of low level moisture out there today which will lead to patchy fog as well as some spotty drizzle. This will linger right into our overnight hours with a better shot of seeing that drizzle develop during the day Friday. The strongest wave of moisture moves through Friday night into Saturday with showers overspreading Siouxland with possibly a few snowflakes mixing in Saturday morning.

Temperatures stay above normal right through the weekend as well with highs in the 40s all the way through Monday. The clouds will be with us into Monday as well out ahead of our next system which is set to arrive Tuesday. This storm looks to be the strongest in the 7-Day period and will be more wintry than what we're seeing now. Currently it looks like we'll see snow changing over to wintry mix of rain/snow then changing back to snow as colder air moves in. The snow looks to last into the day on Wednesday as well with temperatures tumbling. Highs will range from the upper 30s Tuesday into the lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts from us as we're still a good deal away from this storm.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer