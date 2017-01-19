Another day of above average temperatures in store

After our Spring-Like day on Wednesday around Siouxland, our above average temperature stretch will last right through today. Highs are expected to climb into the 40s once again which is about 10° above for where we should be for this time of the year. Southerly flow will continue to play a factor in our weather right through the weekend with highs continuing to top out above 40°. Changes arrive next week though as we shift patterns a bit due to a stronger low pressure system slated to move through. This one could possibly bring more wintry weather as well as accumulating snow back to the viewing area.