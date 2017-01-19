Candy Conundrum: Skittles cover highway

Deputies in Dodge County, Wisconsin believe they've solved a sugary mystery after finding a portion of County Highway S covered with red Skittles.

Hundreds of thousands of red Skittles candies were found covering a portion of County Highway S Tuesday night.

The fact that only red Skittles were found, and not the typical rainbow assortment, made the situation even more curious.

Luckily, a farmer came forward with an explanation.

"From what I understand these Skittles were probably rejects from the factory. They are given out to farmers because apparently, they are good nutrients for cattle," says Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

He says the farmer had picked up his box for the cows Tuesday night and the rain disintegrated it, causing half the Skittles to spill onto the road.

