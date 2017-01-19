Healthbeat 4: What's going around?

There's something going around -- that's a saying you can hear at work, school or just out and about. But what exactly is going around?

UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Nurse Practitioner Cindy Lewin says this winter she's seen a spike of RSV or respiratory syncytial virus.

Lewin says the RSV cases she has seen involve our little ones up to three years old.

"Usually they'll run a fever, it can either be low grade or high and this year we have seen children with fevers up to 104, 105 they really run high fevers this winter," said Nurse Practitioner Cindy Lewin, "they also usually have extra respiratory efforts so they are breathing a little bit harder through their abdomen to help them breath."

If your child does have RSV it's important to keep them home until the fever breaks.

Also give them plenty of water and try to make them as comfortable as possible. According to Lewin strep throat is something we see all-year-round. However, cases have grown in the last two years -- especially kids that are in school.

"It's shared lots of times by utensils or by touching things," said Lewin, "I don't know if it's because the kids share more; sometimes pencils, paper, computers those types of things that they share."

And finally cases of the flu are on the rise. Lewin says she has had cases in people that have and have not gotten their flu shots.

"We still encourage people to get the vaccine, it's not too late. It takes about two weeks to take effect and we could still see wide spread flu throughout the spring," said Lewin.

The best way to prevent any illness is to wash your hands.

