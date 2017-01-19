Future USS Sioux City to be commissioned in Annapolis, MD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus announced that the city of Annapolis, Maryland, will serve as the commissioning site for the future USS Sioux City (LCS 11) Thursday.

No date has been set for the ceremony, but the ship is expected to be commissioned later this year.

Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, focused-mission platforms designed for successful operations in near-shore and open-ocean environments. 

They are designed to defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. Sioux City will be outfitted with reconfigurable payloads, called mission packages, which can be changed out quickly as combat needs demand. These mission packages are supported by special detachments that will deploy manned and unmanned vehicles and sensors in support of mine, undersea and surface warfare missions.

Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis. built Sioux City, which is 378 feet in length, has a waterline beam of 57 feet, displaces approximately 3,000 tons, and will operate at speeds in excess of 40 knots. 

