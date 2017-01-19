Sioux City art studio teams up with Food Bank of Siouxland for "Empty Bowls" fundraiser

It's something many of us may take for granted. But, not everyone is able to sit down at a dinner table and have a hot meal.

On February 3rd, the Food Bank of Siouxland will host its annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser.

Pickled Palette, in Morningside, has partnered with the Food Bank to help contributing bowls. Owner Ashley Prince says potters, artisans, and amateurs have helped to paint some of the bowls for the event.

The goal? 200 bowls. And, Pickled Palette needs your talents to put them over the top. Through January 29th, you can come to Pickled Palette, at 4014 Morningside Avenue, pay a small $5 fee to "fire" the bowl, and paint one. "We wanted to make sure that we give back to the community," said Ashley Prince, Pickled Palette. "We have a lot of support from local customers and we like to see an impact made on the community. And, we're excited to do it in a creative way."

Prince says customers of all ages have worked on bowls for the Food Bank fundraiser. You can still get creative for a good cause through January 29th, at Pickled Palette, in Morningside. Click here for information to contact Pickled Palette.

Click here for information on how you can help.