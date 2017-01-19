South Dakota women run home winning streak to 23

South Dakota has won 23 straight home games, the third longest streak in the nation.

The South Dakota women extended their school record with their 23rd straight home win Wednesday night. Only U-Conn and Baylor have longer home winning streaks.

The Coyotes beat Fort Wayne 87-69 to improve to 17-3 overall. USD stays tied with South Dakota State for first place in the Summit League standings at 6-1.

Freshman Madison McKeever had a career-high 19 points -- part of a 31-point night from the reserves. The Coyotes are finding their groove after an off-season of change.

"I think a lot of people probably had their doubts on this year," said sophomore Allison Arens. "I'm not going to lie, I did too but who wouldn't? A new coach, a whole new roster, it was a big change. But I think with this group of girls we all kind of locked in, focused on each other and, 'I got your back, you got mine' and let's just go play."

The Coyotes are off this weekend and host North Dakota State next Thursday, January 26.