New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new basketball rankings from the IGHSAU.

2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     12-1     1
2     Turkey Valley     11-2     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     13-0     3
4     Glidden-Ralston     10-2     4
5     Kee     8-3     6
6     Marquette Catholic     12-2     7
7     Newell-Fonda     10-3     8
8     Easton Valley     11-3     10
9     Kingsley-Pierson     13-1     9
10     Sidney     13-1     11
11     Lynnville-Sully     15-0     12
12     Janesville     12-0     13
13     Burlington Notre Dame     10-4     5
14     Colo-Nesco     12-2     14
15     Akron-Westfield     12-2     NR
Dropped Out: AGWSR (15)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City Regina     13-0     1
2     Treynor     12-0     2
3     Central Decatur     13-0     4
4     North Linn     14-0     6
5     Western Christian     12-2     3
6     Van Meter     12-1     7
7     Pella Christian     9-4     8
8     Mount Ayr     12-1     5
9     Panorama     13-1     11
10     Cascade     10-2     10
11     Logan-Magnolia     12-1     13
12     West Lyon     12-2     12
13     Rockford     11-1     9
14     West Sioux     13-1     NR
15     Highland     12-1     NR
Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), North Union (15)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Pocahontas Area     12-0     1
2     Sioux Center     14-0     2
3     Crestwood     10-0     4
4     Cherokee     12-1     3
5     Center Point-Urbana     12-2     5
6     Clear Lake     11-1     6
7     West Marshall     13-0     8
8     Union     11-2     7
9     Davenport Assumption     8-5     9
10     Algona     12-1     10
11     Mount Vernon     8-4     11
12     Shenandoah     12-2     12
13     Humboldt     8-2     13
14     Mid-Prairie     10-4     15
15     Red Oak     10-3     NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Pella     12-1     1
2     Marion     12-1     2
3     Nevada     12-1     3
4     Grinnell     10-3     4
5     Lewis Central     13-1     5
6     North Scott     10-4     6
7     Cedar Rapids Xavier     7-6     7
8     Western Dubuque     10-1     10
9     Dallas Center-Grimes     8-6     9
10     Waverly-Shell Rock     10-4     11
11     Boone     11-3     12
12     Ballard     8-4     8
13     Carlisle     11-3     13
14     Fairfield     9-3     14
15     LeMars     9-3     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Indianola     12-0     1
2     Iowa City High     13-0     2
3     Iowa City West     12-1     3
4     Davenport North     10-2     4
5     Cedar Falls     10-1     5
6     West Des Moines Valley     13-2     6
7     Dowling Catholic     12-2     10
8     Pleasant Valley     12-2     11
9     Ankeny Centennial     10-4     12
10     Waukee     9-3     7
11     Johnston     11-3     9
12     Southeast Polk     9-4     14
13     Ames     10-4     8
14     Bettendorf     10-2     15
15     Linn-Mar     10-4     13
Dropped Out: None

