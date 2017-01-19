New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

See the new basketball rankings from the IGHSAU.
2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 12-1 1
2 Turkey Valley 11-2 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-0 3
4 Glidden-Ralston 10-2 4
5 Kee 8-3 6
6 Marquette Catholic 12-2 7
7 Newell-Fonda 10-3 8
8 Easton Valley 11-3 10
9 Kingsley-Pierson 13-1 9
10 Sidney 13-1 11
11 Lynnville-Sully 15-0 12
12 Janesville 12-0 13
13 Burlington Notre Dame 10-4 5
14 Colo-Nesco 12-2 14
15 Akron-Westfield 12-2 NR
Dropped Out: AGWSR (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City Regina 13-0 1
2 Treynor 12-0 2
3 Central Decatur 13-0 4
4 North Linn 14-0 6
5 Western Christian 12-2 3
6 Van Meter 12-1 7
7 Pella Christian 9-4 8
8 Mount Ayr 12-1 5
9 Panorama 13-1 11
10 Cascade 10-2 10
11 Logan-Magnolia 12-1 13
12 West Lyon 12-2 12
13 Rockford 11-1 9
14 West Sioux 13-1 NR
15 Highland 12-1 NR
Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), North Union (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Pocahontas Area 12-0 1
2 Sioux Center 14-0 2
3 Crestwood 10-0 4
4 Cherokee 12-1 3
5 Center Point-Urbana 12-2 5
6 Clear Lake 11-1 6
7 West Marshall 13-0 8
8 Union 11-2 7
9 Davenport Assumption 8-5 9
10 Algona 12-1 10
11 Mount Vernon 8-4 11
12 Shenandoah 12-2 12
13 Humboldt 8-2 13
14 Mid-Prairie 10-4 15
15 Red Oak 10-3 NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Pella 12-1 1
2 Marion 12-1 2
3 Nevada 12-1 3
4 Grinnell 10-3 4
5 Lewis Central 13-1 5
6 North Scott 10-4 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-6 7
8 Western Dubuque 10-1 10
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-6 9
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-4 11
11 Boone 11-3 12
12 Ballard 8-4 8
13 Carlisle 11-3 13
14 Fairfield 9-3 14
15 LeMars 9-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Indianola 12-0 1
2 Iowa City High 13-0 2
3 Iowa City West 12-1 3
4 Davenport North 10-2 4
5 Cedar Falls 10-1 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 13-2 6
7 Dowling Catholic 12-2 10
8 Pleasant Valley 12-2 11
9 Ankeny Centennial 10-4 12
10 Waukee 9-3 7
11 Johnston 11-3 9
12 Southeast Polk 9-4 14
13 Ames 10-4 8
14 Bettendorf 10-2 15
15 Linn-Mar 10-4 13
Dropped Out: None