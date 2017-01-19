2016 was Earth's warmest year for third straight year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2016 was Earth's warmest year for third straight year

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Last year was officially the earth's warmest since record-keeping began in the 1880's.

The World Meteorological Organization also announced Wednesday morning 2016 set a new global heat record for the third year in a row.

To come up with their figures, the WMO combined global temperature records from various sources, including NOAA, NASA, the U.K. Met Office and the European Weather and Climate Center.

Temperatures over the earth's continents and oceans in 2016 were 1.1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

That means we are already close to the 1.5-degree warming limit set at the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

Not only was this the third consecutive year to rank hotter than all previous years, NOAA said it also means 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000.

To put this in perspective, the last time we had a record cold year was 1911.

