Dense Fog Advisory for all of Siouxland into Friday morning

***Dense Fog Advisory for all of Siouxland until 10 am Friday***

Sky conditions took a quick turn today after a day of sunshine on Wednesday.

Not only did it become cloudy today, but there were areas of drizzle and fog that lasted all day.

That fog could become even more dense tonight and as a result a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the entire KTIV viewing area until 10 am Friday.

Temperatures tonight should stay above 32 degrees so we're not expecting freezing on area roadways.

And it's not looking like many changes will come with a new day on Friday, so expect another day of clouds, fog, and areas of drizzle with highs again in the low 40s.

Friday night could give us a few rain showers that could linger into very early Saturday morning.

Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy weekend with highs staying in the low 40s.

After another cloudy and relatively mild day on Monday, we'll be watching a system move into the Midwest that's likely to give us a rain and snow combination in Siouxland Tuesday.

As colder air moves in, that mix should become all snow into Tuesday night and maybe linger into the first half of Wednesday as well.

Temperatures cool a little bit by the middle of next week but not dramatically as highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.