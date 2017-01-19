Search continues for missing girl after vehicle crashes into a river in Crawford County, IA

Information Update 9:15 p.m. January 20, 2017:

The Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler says the search has turned into a recovery operation. The search has ended Friday night but will resume Saturday morning with several K-9 units and dive team support. The person who is missing is a 15-year-old girl. Authorities have not released her identity. Out of respect for her family KTIV News 4 is not releasing her name or photo.

Update:

The search continued Friday for a missing girl in Crawford County, Iowa after a vehicle she was in ended up in a river.

On Thursday morning the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident where a vehicle entered the Boyer River.

According to the department, it was reported that five individuals were in the vehicle and unharmed at the time of the incident.

Only four of the five people were removed from the river and were taken to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

Authorities then started searching for the girl that they believe disappeared in the river.

The search team had to stop its search Thursday night around 11:00 due to the fog.

The search team includes Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Venison Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Denison Municipal Utilities with additional assistance from the Carroll County Dive Team, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and aerial support.

According to a spokesperson at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital, one of the patients admitted was transferred to Nebraska Medicine. The other three are in stable condition.

Previous Story:

A water recovery mission is underway in Crawford County, Iowa after a vehicle ended up in river.

Someone from that vehicle went to a nearby home and called for help around 3 a.m.

Authorities and a dive team have been focused on the Boyer River between Denison and Delimit all day.

That's where one person is still missing. They haven't been found. Four others survived. The investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river or the ages of the people involved.

The Crawford County Sheriff plans to release more information tomorrow.