Siouxland nun takes aim at 100-year-old law

A Siouxland nun was told she couldn't wear her habit and teach at a public school.

So she took her case to Nebraska state senator Jim Scheer who is now taking aim at the hundred year old law.

Sister Rita Marie Tofflemire knows Sister Madeleine Miller is a good educator.

But that didn't matter when Miller applied for an open substitute teaching position with Norfolk Public Schools last year.

What mattered is Miller, a Missionary Benedictine Sister, is required to wear her habit in public… and it's against Nebraska law for a teacher to wear religious garb in a public school classroom.

"Because of a garb that she wouldn't be able to teach, so there was sadness in that. And I guess I was surprised that that is still on the books."

But the nearly century-old law might not be on the books for long. Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk is targeting the provision from 1919 that was supported by the KKK amid anti-Catholic sentiments when it was passed.

He introduced LB62 on Tuesday which would repeal the old rule.

"I'm not an attorney, but every attorney I've talked to tells me it's blatantly unconstitutional.

The testimony by several attorneys yesterday during the hearing reemphasized that."

The law doesn't specify what religious garb is, meaning it restricts clothes representative of any religion, even something as simple as a cross necklace or bracelet… and certainly a nun's habit.

Tofflemire says Miller's case isn't the only time the Benedictine Sisters have encountered the law.

A Sister currently works part time in a Norfolk school cafeteria and is mandated to wear a uniform.

Miller wanted to wear her habit, so she moved to a mission in Winnebago and teaches at Bishop Heelan Catholic School in Sioux City.

Tofflemire was a campus minister at Wayne State College for 10 years and says she always wore her habit and didn't view it as a deterrent.

"Yes it was a symbol that I represented Christ or I represented something of value and so therefore that could put people off, but I found it drew people to me."

She says the Catholic community would welcome the repeal of the law. As a former teacher, she says what an educator wears is irrelevant.

"It's not the clothes that makes the person or the educator. It is really what is in the heart, and the knowledge, and the person of the educator."

Scheer says his bill received support in the education committee and, if things go smoothly, could be passed by mid-March.

