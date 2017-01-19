South Sioux City city officials confirm new air sample testing for gas-affected homes

The stench in some South Sioux City homes was first reported by homeowners back in October.

Some are still out of their homes.

They claim the hydrogen sulfide smell came through a residential sewer line shared by nearby Big Ox Energy.

The city is now contracting a business to test the homes for hydrogen sulfide and the state has now decided to step in, as well.

City officials say new air samples will be taken from three of the affected homes, starting Thursday night.

Tina Hadden, a spokeswoman for the city and McClure Engineering, says Innovative Business Consultants will gather air samples that they'll send to Utah for testing.

Hadden says the process could take seven to ten days to turn results.

Big Ox Energy also received a letter from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality saying H2S emissions are still affecting the air around the plant.

"The issues appeared to be we thought solely with the sewer system, but now we're looking to see basically if there is an issue with the ambient air," said Brian McManus, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

The department is asking for a report on Big Ox's day-to-day operations and what they're doing to suppress hydrogen sulfide gas emissions.

City officials also hired contractors to test the sheet rock in each of the three homes.

The city and residents believe stench and irritation could be coming from residual stenches in the home.

Testing is scheduled to continue Friday.