Security tightens around Capitol Building for presidential inauguration

The final 24 hours before the presidential inauguration has seen a flurry of activity in Washington, D.C. where usual security measures just won't do for a most unusual day.

Security has tightened around the Capitol Building in the last 24 hours.

The National Guard is playing a big role in that security presence. There are 7,500 guardsmen in Washington, D.C. from across the country. There are so many that they needed a stadium to swear them in so they could assist the Washington, D.C. police force. At FedEx field, where the Redskins play, the National Guard members assembled. It will be a base of operations for the guardsmen.

The brigadier general for the National Guard in Washington, D.C. says their mission is to keep the crowd moving swiftly and safety. "This is my 3rd inauguration, and a lot of the D.C. guardsmen have four or five under their belt," said Brigadier General Jeff Bozard. "So, it's almost turned into a normal event for us, but when all the rest of the states show up to one of these inaugurations you remember that it's a really a huge event. It's a fantastic opportunity for everybody to be able to participate in something bigger than themselves"

If anyone breaches restricted air space over the Capitol Building during the inauguration, F16 fighter jets can be in the air to respond in seconds.

The federal government estimates security for the inauguration will exceed $100-million.