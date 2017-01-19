Hundreds of new wind turbines come to Iowa

When it comes to renewable energy, Iowa is leading the charge nationally.

Standing 300 feet tall, one wind turbine can power approximately 332 homes.

They work very simply. The energy in the wind turns two or three propeller-like blades around a rotor. The rotor is connected to the main shaft, which spins a generator to create electricity.

"With every wind turbine you put up, it offsets fossil fuels that we have to use to produce energy for our customers, so the more wind energy we produce it keeps the carbon down and the air clean," said Adam Jablonski, Renewable Energy Project Manager, MidAmerican Energy.

Unlike fossil fuel energy, which produces 90 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, wind turbines do not pollute the air.

"This is the first wind farm built in Ida County and the second major development for O'Brien County," reports Danielle Davis.

Totaling 238, wind turbines, equaling 550 megawatts

Along with clean energy, these wind turbine projects also bring a great economic benefit.

"They've been a good economic boost for our community, we had a lot of people staying and living here while they were putting them up and it's going to be a godsend for the taxes that will go to our schools," said Jack Black, Primghar City Council Member.

Along with keeping energy bills low, the two projects also brought 30 permanent jobs to Ida and O'Brien Counties.

"We've made an investment of about $400 million dollars into this county and with this investment Just from this 250-megawatt project alone about 1.2 million dollars to the landowners who host the facilities for the project. We will pay about 56 million dollars in property taxes over the life of the project," adds Jablowski.

MidAmerican Energy currently has more than 20 projects across Iowa and they are also currently working on it's Wind Eleven project

It will be the largest wind energy project in U.S. History, costing $3.6 billion.

It will include one thousand turbines and is expected to be completed in 2019.