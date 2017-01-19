Deadline for Sioux City Schools Early Retirement Program ends; school saving more money than anticipated

The time for Sioux City teachers and administration to apply for the district's early retirement plan has come to an end.

The early retirement program, announced by the Sioux City School Board back in November, is a three-phase plan to regain $1.8 million for the fiscal year budget.

The new program allows teachers and administration 58-years or older and at least 20 years served in the district to apply for early retirement.

Superintendent Paul Gausman says participation doubled under the new program, which saves the district more than they anticipated.

"We anticipate this year, that we'll save somewhere in the range of two maybe even as much as two and a half million dollars in the district's budget through this early retirement plan, which staves off that need for layoffs or reductions in force," said Sioux City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Gausman says over 50 of eligible applicants applied for the retirement program.

The school board will choose 45 applicants to accept for the program.

Gausman says the earlier benefits and larger stipen payout are what enticed the high number of applicants.

"As I look at the journey that we've gone through, it hasn't all been easy to communicate and it hasn't all been well-received by each member of the community or team, I'm sure," said Gausman. "But compared to the options that were available other than this, I think this was the best possible outcome we could hope for."

School board officials say they'll announce the program's final numbers at their meeting on Monday.