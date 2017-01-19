Grassley, Ernst weigh in on Trump nomination of Perdue as Ag Sec - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley, Ernst weigh in on Trump nomination of Perdue as Ag Secretary

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, say they look forward to vetting Ag Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue.

Perdue is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the USDA.

Both Grassley and Ernst are members of the Senate Ag Committee, and will question Perdue during his confirmation hearing. Grassley said this of the former Georgia governor, "understanding and having an appreciation of the institution of the family farm like we have in Iowa and the Midwest, which is the strength of American agriculture, is important."

Ernst said "Iowans lead our nation in pork, soybean and corn production, and folks want strong leadership and forward thinking in the Department of Agriculture."

There's no word when Perdue's confirmation hearing will take place.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.