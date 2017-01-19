Iowa school superintendents concerned over proposed state education budget

Some Iowa Superintendents believe the fiscal year's newest public schools budget isn't sufficient for their schools.

A new survey released by the Iowa Legislature says about two-thirds of superintendents will be forced to raise class sizes, cut teachers, and reduce student programs.

This is if the legislature votes to approve a two-percent public school budget increase proposed by Governor Terry Branstad.

Nearly 99 percent of superintendents surveyed said the education budget the last several years hasn't been enough to give students a world-class education.

"There's going to maybe be layoffs, and maybe be larger class sizes, and we'll do everything we can to keep from cutting programs," said West Monona Superintendent Lyle Schwartz. "But over the years that's had to happen too and I hope that that doesn't have to happen now."

West Monona Community Schools Superintendent Lyle Schwartz says Iowa schools are being asked to do more with less and less each year.

Schwartz also fears small schools will be forced to close if the budget keeps shrinking.

