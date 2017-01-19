LAKES AREA NEWS: Organizers prepare for University of Okoboji Winter Games

The Okoboji Winter Games are just one week away. Organizers are making the final push to ensure everything goes without a hitch.

Final preparations are being made for this year's University of Okoboji Winter Games. Right now, ice conditions look ideal. That's the word from Kara Matheson of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. "Things are shaping up just perfect," Matheson said. "We've got it sounds like about 18 inches of ice, which is a good place to be at, so all the events like broomball, flag football, everything will be out on the ice as we hope for it to be every year. Registrations are going. We've got a few spots left for some of the teams if you want to gather up some friends and family and get signed up for flag football. We have a few more spots left, snow softball, even a few left in the chili cookoff and chocolate classic."

Matheson says, so far, registration numbers are "on par" with past years. But, she says they will likely grow in the days to come as many wait until the last minute to sign up.

Matheson's best advice? If there's a certain event you definitely want to participate in to sign up now as some are nearly full.

