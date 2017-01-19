Behind the scenes at Jolly Time Pop Corn

It was National Popcorn Day Thursday, which means a perfect opportunity to eat your favorite flavor of the snack that dates back thousands of years.

Jolly Time Pop Corn in Sioux City has been around since 1914, and has been in the family for generations.

President Garry Smith attributes its growth to bringing in new ideas.

"Staying active with new and innovative products is one of the reasons we've been successful for so long," he said.

Jolly Time Pop Corn introduced its microwave popcorn 30 years ago, with two flavors, butter and natural.

"Over the years, we introduced a cheese product," said Smith. "We introduced light products about 20 years ago. We introduced the low-fat line of products that we call Healthy Pop."

And, so the list of flavors keeps growing.

But how exactly is microwaveable popcorn prepared at Jolly Time before it reaches your home?

"The microwaved popcorn is packed together with oil and flavoring and salt and all the ingredients," said Smith.

It starts when the bag comes down, is pulled open, and kernels are dropped in. Flavoring and oil is added before the bag is sealed and stamped with a date. It's folded, gets wrapped, and is then packed into containers.

If you want to make popcorn the old fashioned way, Jolly Time also packages kernels use for stove top and electric popping.

A polybag is made on the line when two pieces come down and are then sealed at the bottom of a machine. Kernels are dropped in and the bag is sealed before going to the line to be packed in cases.

Jolly Time also sells popped popcorn locally.

175 employees at the Jolly Time headquarters in Sioux City, help keep the brand growing.

They help promote Siouxland at the same time.

"The work ethic of Siouxlanders is outstanding and you know for that reason we would never consider ever leaving the area. 102 years is a long time. Our roots are pretty deep here," said Smith.