Man arrested after downtown Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Two men were taken to local hospitals after a fight in downtown Sioux City Thursday evening.
40-year-old Henry White has been charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, and failure to obey a police officer.
Sioux City Police say White and the other man knew each other and got into a fight on the sidewalk at Third and Douglas Streets just after five.
They say White pulled out a knife and lacerated the other man's face.
At some point during the fight they made their way into a parking lot.
The men separated and police chased White and pulled out a K-9 dog before he surrendered.
Both White and the victim were taken to local hospitals before White was booked at the Woodbury County Jail.
Police say both men are considered transients.