Man arrested after downtown Sioux City stabbing

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two men were taken to local hospitals after a fight in downtown Sioux City Thursday evening. 

40-year-old Henry White has been charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, and failure to obey a police officer. 

Sioux City Police say White and the other man knew each other and got into a fight on the sidewalk at Third and Douglas Streets just after five.

They say White pulled out a knife and lacerated the other man's face. 

At some point during the fight they made their way into a parking lot. 

The men separated and police chased White and pulled out a K-9 dog before he surrendered. 

Both White and the victim were taken to local hospitals before White was booked at the Woodbury County Jail.    

Police say both men are considered transients. 

