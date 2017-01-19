Man arrested after downtown Sioux City stabbing

Two men were taken to local hospitals after a fight in downtown Sioux City Thursday evening.

40-year-old Henry White has been charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, and failure to obey a police officer.

Sioux City Police say White and the other man knew each other and got into a fight on the sidewalk at Third and Douglas Streets just after five.

They say White pulled out a knife and lacerated the other man's face.

At some point during the fight they made their way into a parking lot.

The men separated and police chased White and pulled out a K-9 dog before he surrendered.

Both White and the victim were taken to local hospitals before White was booked at the Woodbury County Jail.

Police say both men are considered transients.