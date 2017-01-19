Morningside College hosts Lorenzo Sandoval's lecture "Growing Up Latino In Iowa"

Renowned actor, playwright and IPTV host, Lorenzo Sandoval, spoke in front of a packed UPS Auditorium at Morningside College, Thursday night.

Students, faculty and the public were on campus to hear Sandoval's lecture, "Growing Up Latino in Iowa."

The Quad Cities native attended Morningside for one year in 1970 before completing his degree at Grandview in Des Moines.

Sandoval is living on campus in Dimmitt Hall as part of the college's Dimmitt Fellowship program, this spring semester.

The actor's message, Thursday, was directed towards those in the audience thinking about leaving the state in pursuit of their young careers.

"Young people, think about continuing your careers here in Iowa," said Sandoval. "We could benefit, and I'm going to say that you, the individual out there that is thinking about a future career, you can benefit as well by staying right here in Iowa."

Sandoval also spoke about the importance of communication between different cultures.

The playwright will be working with Morningside theatre students in the coming months.

He will be bringing some of his own productions to Sioux City audiences, including his award-winning play, Thrice Told Tales, in March.