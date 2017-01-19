Nebraska Treasurer Stenberg returns record amount of unclaimed property in 2016

More than $16.3 million was returned by the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office to owners of unclaimed property in 2016. The total is the largest amount returned in one year in the history of the program, State Treasurer Don Stenberg said Thursday.



The $16,348,497 returned in 2016 exceeds the previous calendar year record of $14 million set in 2008. A total of 16,984 claims were paid in 2016. The largest claim paid was for two trusts valued at a total of $1.2 million for an Omaha couple. The average claim in 2016 was $962.

You can search for unclaimed property anytime at treasurer.nebraska.gov.

In instances in which property is $500 or less, owners may file claims online through the Treasurer’s website.

The state’s unclaimed property program began in 1969.