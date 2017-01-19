South Sioux & Heelan girls win; Sioux City swimmers down CB

South Sioux City beat Duchesne, 63-36, on Thursday in the River Cities Conference tournament.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
PAC/L-M 70 Algona 65 F
Columbus Scotus 65 Boone Central 47 F
Akron-Westfield 79 CC-Everly 59 F
MV-AO 63 East Sac County 54 F
Winnebago 91 Emerson-Hubbard 32 F
Le Mars 86 Estherville LC 43 F
Alta-Aurelia 70 GT/RA 45 F
Hinton 56 H-M-S 48 F
Underwood 68 IKM-Manning 65 F
Holy Family 65 Madison 45 F
Kingsley-Pierson 55 MMC/RU 45 F
O'Neill 60 Neligh-Oakdale 59 F
SL St. Mary's 66 Newell-Fonda 64 F
Santee 64 O'Neill St. Mary's 52 F
Siouxland Christian 61 OA-BCIG 38 F
Unity Christian 69 Sioux Center 67 F
Ralston 55 South Sioux City 52 F
SF Christian 84 Vermillion 64 F
BR/LD 67 Wakefield 62 F
Boyd County 57 West Holt 47 F
West Monona 85 Whiting 18 F
Omaha Nation 66 Winside 42 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Sioux City 63 Omaha Duchesne 36 F
Denison-Schleswig 51 Glenwood 36 F
West Holt 33 Boyd County 27 F
PAC/L-M 89 Algona 57 F
Wausa 49 Allen 32 F
Akron-Westfield 63 CC-Everly 30 F
Dakota Valley 63 Central Lyon 33 F
Le Mars 62 Estherville LC 41 F
Bloomfield 56 Ewing 45 F
Hartington-N'castle 53 Gayville-Volin 21 F
Hinton 40 H-M-S 31 F
Battle Creek 54 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 40 F
Holy Family 64 Madison 31 F
Kingsley-Pierson 81 MMC/RU 36 F
East Sac County 56 MV-AO 31 F
Siouxland Christian 53 OA-BCIG 48 F
Bishop Heelan 69 S.C. East 56 F
O'Neill St. Mary's 72 Santee 26 F
West Monona 55 Whiting 29 F
Omaha Nation 54 Winside 14 F
Pender 48 Wisner-Pilger 47 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Maryland 84 Iowa 76 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska 69 Penn State 86 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Vermillion 74 Tea Area 6 F
Creston 84 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Shenandoah 48 Denison-Schleswig 15 F
Vermillion 46 Lennox 32 F
Spirit Lake Park 43 Spencer 24 F
--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Embry-Riddle 25 Morningside 18 F
Embry-Riddle 28 Iowa Lakes CC 18 F
--HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Sioux City 116 Council Bluffs 53 F