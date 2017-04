A man is behind bars tonight accused of punching a police dog in Sioux City.



Thirty-one-year-old Wesley Verzani faces several charges for the incident on Tuesday night.



Verzani was pulled over for having a light out on his license plate north of downtown.



He took off with a K-9 unit in pursuit.



Verzani is expected to appear before a judge on Jan. 27.



Bond is set at $6,000.