A sentencing date has been set for a Sioux City man found guilty in the murder of a woman back in 2015.



36-year old Isack Abdinur will a sentencing hearing on January 25.



He was found guilty of First-Degree murder back on December 28.



Abdinur killed 43-year-old Cornelia Stead at a house on 16th Street in Sioux City in June of 2015.



Witnesses testified Abdinur drank heavily and made violent threats toward Stead.



Abdinur waived his right to a jury trial.