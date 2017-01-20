PHOTOS: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

People around the world reacted to the Inauguration of Donald Trump Friday as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th President of the United States, and quickly made clear he will govern like he successfully ran: Trashing Washington and its leaders.



As rain fell on his inaugural address, President Trump condemned the politicians around him and the capital he now leads.



"Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed," Trump said, vowing to end that trend.



"January, 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again," he added.



Trump went on to promise a stop to what he called "American carnage": Poverty, bad schools, drugs, crime and economic decline.



That dark view was refuted by departing President Barack Obama as he left for vacation.



"All the amazing things that happened over the last ten years are really just a testament to you," Mr. Obama said in his farewell address.



Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.



Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Oath of Office at the Capitol.



Trump, using two bibles, one a family bible, the other used for President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.



Far fewer people were at President Donald Trump's inauguration than attended President Barack Obama's first swearing-in eight years ago.



Photos of the National Mall from Obama's inauguration in January 2009 show a teeming crowd stretching from the West Front of the Capitol all the way to the Washington Monument.



Photos taken from the same position on Friday show large swaths of empty space on the Mall.



Thin crowds and semi-empty bleachers also dotted the inaugural parade route.



Hotels across the District of Columbia reported vacancies, a rarity for an event as large as a presidential inauguration.



And ridership on the Washington's Metro system didn't match that of recent inaugurations.?

President Obama and President-elect Trump have arrived at the Capitol for Trump's Inauguration.

Earlier, President-elect Trump and Melania Trump arrived at the White House to meet with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.



The president-elect's motorcade pulled up around 8:45 Friday morning.



President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greeted the incoming residents at the north portico of the White House.



Melania presented Michelle with gift inside a Tiffany blue box.



As tradition dictates, the four will have morning coffee in the blue room.



After coffee, the Obamas will depart the White House for the last time as residents and go to the Capitol to watch Trump's Inauguration.



The meeting between an outgoing president with the incoming president on Inauguration Day is not mandatory but it is a long standing tradition.



Earlier, President-elect Donald Trump and Mrs. Trump attended a worship service at St. John's Church ahead of today's inauguration.



St. John's is known as the Church of Presidents for worship service.



A small crowd of about 50 supporters and protesters gathered near the church hoping to catch a glimpse.



It's been confirmed that Melania Trump is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.



It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Donald J. Trump, the billionaire reality TV star who critics said would never survive in politics, becomes the 45th President of the United States.

Donald Trump, President-elect said, "There's never been a movement like this, and it's something very, very special, and we're gonna unify our country."

The Washington outsider, embracing its traditions, focusing on the future: Donald Trump, President-elect said, "Four years from now, the next time we're going to win the old fashioned way."

There's heavy security in Washington today. 100 blocks of the city, shut down. Boats and planes restricted. Authorities expect as many as 100 demonstrations.

Mr. Trump begins his term without one cabinet member approved. He's expected to reverse President Obama's executive orders on immigration and trade, possibly as soon as today.

But first, the speech the nation is waiting for - said to be 20 minutes long, written by Mr. Trump himself. Kellyanne Conway, Trump advisor said, "It is an elegant, beautiful, powerful speech. It is beautifully written and powerfully delivered."

This morning the Trumps attend church and join the Obama's for tea at the White House before heading to the capital to take the oath. The transition from campaigning, to governing a divided nation.

