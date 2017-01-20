Presidential Inauguration Schedule

Donald Trump will take office as the 45th president of the United States when he's sworn in Friday at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.



WATCH LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald Trump



Inauguration Day: 7:30 a.m.: President-elect Trump and family members attend morning service at St John’s Church in D.C.

8:30 a.m.: President-elect Trump and Melania Trump arrive at White House for tea with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

9:30 a.m.: President Obama, the first lady, Trump and Melania Trump proceed to U.S. Capitol for swearing-in ceremony.

10:25 a.m.: Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump take Oath of Office.

11:00 a.m.: President Trump delivers Inaugural address.

12:00 p.m.: President Trump, Vice President Pence attend lunch at the Capitol with Congressional leaders and members of Congress. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travel parade route from the Capitol to the White House.

2:00: President Trump and family view Inaugural parade.