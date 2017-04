The Des Moines Register and RAGBRAI will host the RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party this Saturday, January 21 in downtown Des Moines.

They will announce the RAGBRAI’s 45th route.



WATCH LIVE: RAGBRAI XLV Route Annoucement Party

T.J. Juskiewicz, Director of RAGBRAI, will reveal the eight overnight communities for RAGBRAI XLV. Juskiewicz said, “The announcement of the RAGBRAI overnight towns adds a little warmth in the middle of winter!”

RAGBRAI will be held July 23-29, 2017.