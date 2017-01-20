Siouxland lawmakers issue statements after inauguration

People around the world reacted to the Inauguration of Donald Trump Friday as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

People around the world reacted to the Inauguration of Donald Trump Friday as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

U.S. Sen. John Thune issued the following statement after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence:



“Today is a historic day for America as Donald Trump and Mike Pence take on the enormous responsibility of serving as president and vice president of the United States,” said Thune. “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Trump, Vice President Pence, and their families on this important moment in their lives. As the Trump administration begins, I look forward to working with the president and my colleagues in Congress to pursue pro-growth policies that strengthen the economy and create more good-paying jobs.”

Today, President Donald J. Trump was sworn in at the United States Capitol during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Following her attendance at the inauguration, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement:

“Iowans and folks all across the country made their voices heard on November 8th, and now is the time for action. This is an opportunity to take the long-overdue steps that Iowans have been calling for, including: rolling back the WOTUS rule; pursuing Sarah’s Law; cutting wasteful spending; providing regulatory relief for our farmers, manufacturers and small businesses; ensuring our veterans get the timely, quality care they deserve; and strengthening our nation’s security and defense capabilities.



“I look forward to taking all of this feedback that I receive from Iowans on my 99 county tour and working to translate it into action to ensure a government that works for everyone.

“As we head into a new administration, Washington must put the will of the people ahead of partisan politics. This is an opportunity for folks to come together on a path forward to keep our nation safe and secure and to grow our economy.

“I have been encouraged to hear that President Trump shares these priorities, and I look forward to working with him on advancing the issues most important to Iowans.”

Great to attend the inauguration with 2 of my friends, @SenThomTillis & @sendavidperdue. Such an energetic crowd! pic.twitter.com/hcj4BfWFkE — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 20, 2017